$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Buick Envision
Essence
Location
Steele Auto Group
1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5
506-453-7000
Used
17,967KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN LRBFZPR43MD171000
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ebony Twilight Metallic
- Interior Colour SIGNET W/ EBONY
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 17,967 KM
Vehicle Description
4WD Sport Utility Vehicle, AWD 4dr Essence, 9-Speed Automatic, Turbocharged Gas I4 2.0L/
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
EBONY TWILIGHT METALLIC
TRANSMISSION 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
ESSENCE PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment
MOONROOF POWER PANORAMIC TILT-SLIDING
SPORT TOURING PACKAGE includes (PYS) 20" wheels with Dark finish unique ST Badging grille surround and mesh inserts (V5H) Black roof rails (D75) body-color door handles; and (PJV) lower trim/wheel arch moldings exhaust bezels window trim and mir...
2.0L TURBO 4-CYLINDER SIDI (228 hp [170 kW] @ 5000 rpm 258 lb-ft of torque [350 N-m] @ 1500-4000 rpm) (STD)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Steele Auto Group
Steele GMC Buick Fredericton
1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5
2021 Buick Envision