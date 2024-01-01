Menu
4WD Sport Utility Vehicle, AWD 4dr Essence, 9-Speed Automatic, Turbocharged Gas I4 2.0L/

2021 Buick Envision

17,967 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2021 Buick Envision

Essence

2021 Buick Envision

Essence

Steele Auto Group

1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

506-453-7000

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
17,967KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN LRBFZPR43MD171000

  • Exterior Colour Ebony Twilight Metallic
  • Interior Colour SIGNET W/ EBONY
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 17,967 KM

4WD Sport Utility Vehicle, AWD 4dr Essence, 9-Speed Automatic, Turbocharged Gas I4 2.0L/

Additional Features

EBONY TWILIGHT METALLIC
TRANSMISSION 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
ESSENCE PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment
MOONROOF POWER PANORAMIC TILT-SLIDING
SPORT TOURING PACKAGE includes (PYS) 20" wheels with Dark finish unique ST Badging grille surround and mesh inserts (V5H) Black roof rails (D75) body-color door handles; and (PJV) lower trim/wheel arch moldings exhaust bezels window trim and mir...
2.0L TURBO 4-CYLINDER SIDI (228 hp [170 kW] @ 5000 rpm 258 lb-ft of torque [350 N-m] @ 1500-4000 rpm) (STD)

1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

