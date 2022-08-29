$49,995+ tax & licensing
$49,995
+ taxes & licensing
Steele Auto Group
506-453-7000
2021 Chevrolet Blazer
Premier
Location
1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5
19,349KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9073288
- Stock #: S16567
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 19,349 KM
Vehicle Description
Sport Utility Vehicles, AWD 4dr Premier, 9-Speed Automatic, Gas V6 3.6L/
Vehicle Features
TRANSMISSION 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY-CONTROLLED with overdrive includes Driver Shift Control
ENGINE 3.6L V6 SIDI DOHC WITH VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (VVT) and Active Fuel Management with Stop/Start (308 hp [229 kW] @ 6600 rpm 270 lb-ft of torque [366 N-m] @ 5000 rpm) (Includes (V92) trailering equipment on AWD models.)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
