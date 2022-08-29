Menu
2021 Chevrolet Blazer

19,349 KM

$49,995

+ tax & licensing
Steele Auto Group

506-453-7000

Premier

1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

19,349KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9073288
  • Stock #: S16567

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 19,349 KM

Vehicle Description

Sport Utility Vehicles, AWD 4dr Premier, 9-Speed Automatic, Gas V6 3.6L/

Vehicle Features

TRANSMISSION 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY-CONTROLLED with overdrive includes Driver Shift Control
ENGINE 3.6L V6 SIDI DOHC WITH VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (VVT) and Active Fuel Management with Stop/Start (308 hp [229 kW] @ 6600 rpm 270 lb-ft of torque [366 N-m] @ 5000 rpm) (Includes (V92) trailering equipment on AWD models.)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele GMC Buick Fredericton

1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

