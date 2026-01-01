$41,694+ taxes & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
RST
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
RST
Location
Fredericton Toyota
35 Alison Blvd, Fredericton, NB E3B 4Z9
506-452-2200
$41,694
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 98,121 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST 4X4 combines rugged capability with modern comfort and tech. This truck is equipped with heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, remote engine start, Bluetooth, WiFi hotspot, and smart device integration. With features like a back-up camera, stability control, fog lamps, and a tow package, it’s built to handle both work and play while keeping you connected and secure on the road.
Why choose to buy from Fredericton Toyota? When you buy from us, you’re not just a customer. You’re part of the family, and we’re committed to providing exceptional service every step of the way.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Exterior
Windows
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Seating
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Fredericton Toyota
Email Fredericton Toyota
Fredericton Toyota
Call Dealer
506-452-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
506-452-2200