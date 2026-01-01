Menu
Account
Sign In
<p data-start=0 data-end=427>The 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST 4X4 combines rugged capability with modern comfort and tech. This truck is equipped with heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, remote engine start, Bluetooth, WiFi hotspot, and smart device integration. With features like a back-up camera, stability control, fog lamps, and a tow package, it’s built to handle both work and play while keeping you connected and secure on the road. <p data-start=429 data-end=628 data-is-last-node= data-is-only-node=>Why choose to buy from Fredericton Toyota? When you buy from us, you’re not just a customer. You’re part of the family, and we’re committed to providing exceptional service every step of the way.

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

98,121 KM

Details Description Features

$41,694

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

RST

Watch This Vehicle
13496085

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

RST

Location

Fredericton Toyota

35 Alison Blvd, Fredericton, NB E3B 4Z9

506-452-2200

  1. 13496085
  2. 13496085
  3. 13496085
  4. 13496085
  5. 13496085
  6. 13496085
  7. 13496085
  8. 13496085
  9. 13496085
  10. 13496085
  11. 13496085
  12. 13496085
  13. 13496085
  14. 13496085
  15. 13496085
  16. 13496085
  17. 13496085
  18. 13496085
  19. 13496085
  20. 13496085
Contact Seller

$41,694

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
98,121KM
VIN 3GCUYEED6MG146195

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 98,121 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST 4X4 combines rugged capability with modern comfort and tech. This truck is equipped with heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, remote engine start, Bluetooth, WiFi hotspot, and smart device integration. With features like a back-up camera, stability control, fog lamps, and a tow package, it’s built to handle both work and play while keeping you connected and secure on the road.

Why choose to buy from Fredericton Toyota? When you buy from us, you’re not just a customer. You’re part of the family, and we’re committed to providing exceptional service every step of the way.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Power Outlet

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Telematics
MP3 Capability
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Fredericton Toyota

Used 2020 Toyota Corolla for sale in Fredericton, NB
2020 Toyota Corolla 91,886 KM $21,990 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Toyota RAV4 se for sale in Fredericton, NB
2018 Toyota RAV4 se 159,866 KM $21,791 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Honda CR-V LX for sale in Fredericton, NB
2019 Honda CR-V LX 223,243 KM $16,992 + tax & lic

Email Fredericton Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fredericton Toyota

Fredericton Toyota

35 Alison Blvd, Fredericton, NB E3B 4Z9

Call Dealer

506-452-XXXX

(click to show)

506-452-2200

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$41,694

+ taxes & licensing>

Fredericton Toyota

506-452-2200

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500