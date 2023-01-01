Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

57,751 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

506-453-7000

Contact Seller
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD Custom

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD Custom

Location

Steele Auto Group

1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

506-453-7000

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

57,751KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9459718
  • Stock #: S18123

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # S18123
  • Mileage 57,751 KM

Vehicle Description

6-Speed Automatic, Gas V8 6.6L/400

Vehicle Features

ENGINE 6.6L V8 with Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing gasoline (401 hp [299 kW] @ 5200 rpm 464 lb-ft of torque [629 N-m] @ 4000 rpm) (STD)
TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC HEAVY-DUTY (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

2021 Chevrolet Silve...
 57,751 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Kicks SR
 48,728 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Hyundai KONA Pr...
 5,386 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele GMC Buick Fredericton

1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

Call Dealer

506-453-XXXX

(click to show)

506-453-7000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory