$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Steele Auto Group
506-453-7000
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
HD Custom
Location
Steele Auto Group
1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5
506-453-7000
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
57,751KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9459718
- Stock #: S18123
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Stock # S18123
- Mileage 57,751 KM
Vehicle Description
6-Speed Automatic, Gas V8 6.6L/400
Vehicle Features
ENGINE 6.6L V8 with Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing gasoline (401 hp [299 kW] @ 5200 rpm 464 lb-ft of torque [629 N-m] @ 4000 rpm) (STD)
TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC HEAVY-DUTY (STD)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Steele Auto Group
Steele Auto Group
Steele GMC Buick Fredericton
1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5