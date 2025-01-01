Menu
4WD Crew Cab 128 AT4 w/Cloth, 8-Speed Automatic, Gas V6 3.6L/222

2021 GMC Canyon

84,723 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
12811243

Location

Steele Auto Group

1165 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

506-450-0800

Used
84,723KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GTG6FENXM1283186

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # TL6551A
  • Mileage 84,723 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD Crew Cab 128" AT4 w/Cloth, 8-Speed Automatic, Gas V6 3.6L/222

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

ENGINE 3.6L DI DOHC V6 VVT (308 hp [230.0 kW] @ 6800 rpm 275 lb-ft of torque [373 N-m] @ 4000 rpm) (STD)

Fredericton Hyundai

1165 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

