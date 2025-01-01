$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2021 GMC Canyon
4WD AT4 w/Cloth
Location
Steele Auto Group
1165 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5
506-450-0800
Used
84,723KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GTG6FENXM1283186
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # TL6551A
- Mileage 84,723 KM
Vehicle Description
4WD Crew Cab 128" AT4 w/Cloth, 8-Speed Automatic, Gas V6 3.6L/222
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
ENGINE 3.6L DI DOHC V6 VVT (308 hp [230.0 kW] @ 6800 rpm 275 lb-ft of torque [373 N-m] @ 4000 rpm) (STD)
