$56,288+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$56,288
+ taxes & licensing
Steele Auto Group
506-453-7000
2021 GMC Sierra 1500
2021 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE
Location
Steele Auto Group
1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5
506-453-7000
$56,288
+ taxes & licensing
52,623KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10526397
- Stock #: N163624A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Onyx Black
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 52,623 KM
Vehicle Description
4WD Double Cab 147" SLE, 8-Speed Automatic, Gas V8 5.3L/325
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
TRANSMISSION 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking (STD)
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER INTEGRATED
SLE PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment
REAR AXLE 3.23 RATIO
GVWR 7000 LBS. (3175 KG) (STD)
TIRES 265/65R18SL ALL-TERRAIN WHITE OUTLINED LETTER
X31 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE includes Off-Road suspension (JHD) Hill Descent Control (NZZ) skid plates (K47) heavy-duty air filter and X31 hard badge Includes (UHN) 18" 6-spoke machined aluminum wheels with Dark Grey Metallic accents (XCK) 265/65R18SL all...
ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm); featuring available Dynamic Fuel Management that enables the engine to operate in 17 different patterns between 2 and 8 cylinders depending on demand to o...
NOT EQUIPPED WITH DYNAMIC FUEL MANAGEMENT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Steele Auto Group
Steele Auto Group
Steele GMC Buick Fredericton
1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5