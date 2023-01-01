2021 GMC Sierra 1500

TRANSMISSION 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking (STD)

TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER INTEGRATED

SLE PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment

REAR AXLE 3.23 RATIO

GVWR 7000 LBS. (3175 KG) (STD)

TIRES 265/65R18SL ALL-TERRAIN WHITE OUTLINED LETTER

X31 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE includes Off-Road suspension (JHD) Hill Descent Control (NZZ) skid plates (K47) heavy-duty air filter and X31 hard badge Includes (UHN) 18" 6-spoke machined aluminum wheels with Dark Grey Metallic accents (XCK) 265/65R18SL all...

ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm); featuring available Dynamic Fuel Management that enables the engine to operate in 17 different patterns between 2 and 8 cylinders depending on demand to o...