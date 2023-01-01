Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 GMC Sierra 1500

52,623 KM

Details Description Features

$56,288

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$56,288

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

506-453-7000

Contact Seller
2021 GMC Sierra 1500

2021 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

Watch This Vehicle

2021 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

Location

Steele Auto Group

1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

506-453-7000

Contact Seller

$56,288

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
52,623KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10526397
  • Stock #: N163624A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Onyx Black
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 52,623 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD Double Cab 147" SLE, 8-Speed Automatic, Gas V8 5.3L/325

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

TRANSMISSION 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking (STD)
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER INTEGRATED
SLE PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment
REAR AXLE 3.23 RATIO
GVWR 7000 LBS. (3175 KG) (STD)
TIRES 265/65R18SL ALL-TERRAIN WHITE OUTLINED LETTER
X31 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE includes Off-Road suspension (JHD) Hill Descent Control (NZZ) skid plates (K47) heavy-duty air filter and X31 hard badge Includes (UHN) 18" 6-spoke machined aluminum wheels with Dark Grey Metallic accents (XCK) 265/65R18SL all...
ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm); featuring available Dynamic Fuel Management that enables the engine to operate in 17 different patterns between 2 and 8 cylinders depending on demand to o...
NOT EQUIPPED WITH DYNAMIC FUEL MANAGEMENT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

2020 Acura RDX A-Spec
 66,602 KM
$41,995 + tax & lic
2021 Kia Sportage LX
 65,628 KM
$25,990 + tax & lic
2021 Volkswagen Atla...
 79,873 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Steele Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele GMC Buick Fredericton

1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

Call Dealer

506-453-XXXX

(click to show)

506-453-7000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory