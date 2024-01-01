Menu
4WD Sport Utility Vehicle, AWD 4dr SLE, 9-Speed Automatic, Turbocharged Gas 1.5L/92

2021 GMC Terrain

100,539 KM

Details Description Features

+ tax & licensing
Location

Steele Auto Group

1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

506-453-7000

Used
100,539KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GKALTEV8ML323419

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 100,539 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD Sport Utility Vehicle, AWD 4dr SLE, 9-Speed Automatic, Turbocharged Gas 1.5L/92

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

ENGINE 1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI VVT (170 hp [127.0 kW] @ 5600 rpm 203 lb-ft of torque [275.0 N-m] @ 2000 - 4000 rpm) (STD)
SLE PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment
TRANSMISSION 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC 9T45 ELECTRONICALLY-CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE (STD)
LIFTGATE REAR POWER PROGRAMMABLE
SEATS HEATED DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER
ELEVATION EDITION includes (PJM) 19" gloss black aluminum wheels (V22) darkened front grille (V2P) black roof side rails black GMC center caps with black GMC lettering black exterior accents black mirror caps and black exterior badging

Steele GMC Buick Fredericton

1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

