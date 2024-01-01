$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2021 Hyundai Elantra
SEL
Location
Steele Auto Group
1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5
506-453-7000
Used
83,358KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHLM4AG1MU169796
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Electric Shadow
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 83,358 KM
Vehicle Description
Midsize Cars, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
BLACK CLOTH SEAT TRIM
Electric Shadow
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2021 Hyundai Elantra