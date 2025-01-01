Menu
2021 Hyundai Elantra Preferred

Market Value Pricing. Recent Arrival! CVT FWD I4 4D Sedan

Certification Program Details: 80 Point Inspection Fresh Oil Change Full Vehicle Detail Full tank of Gas 2 Years Fresh MVI Brake through Inspection Certified.

Are you in need of a trustworthy auto dealership that can deliver comprehensive financing solutions for your next car, irrespective of your credit situation? Look no further than Fredericton Hyundai. Proudly being a part of the Steele Auto Group, Atlantic Canadas most extensive automobile network with an array of 28 distinctive vehicle brands spread across 58 locations (and growing) throughout New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and PEI, we offer a diverse selection of sought-after mainstream automotive brands. At Fredericton Hyundai, we are fully aware that life doesnt always go according to plan, and unfortunate circumstances can befall the best of us. With this understanding in mind, we extend financing solutions to clients across the credit spectrum via our Steele Advantage Financing program. This unique initiative liaises with more than 20 esteemed financial institutions to secure the optimal financing arrangement for our customers. Regardless of whether you boast an impeccable credit record or are battling with credit issues, Fredericton Hyundai and the Steele Auto Group bring a wealth of knowledge and resources to assist you in securing the ideal vehicle and finance package. Coupled with our convenient door-to-door delivery services and unwavering dedication to superior customer service, Fredericton Hyundai and the Steele Auto Group solidify their position as your premier automotive solution provider in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and PEI.

2021 Hyundai Elantra

89,788 KM

$19,495

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred

12617205

2021 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred

Steele Auto Group

1165 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

506-450-0800

Used
89,788KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHLM4AG5MU134694

  • Exterior Colour SPACE BLACK
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 89,788 KM

Vehicle Description

Market Value Pricing. Recent Arrival! CVT FWD I4 4D SedanCertification Program Details: 80 Point Inspection Fresh Oil Change Full Vehicle Detail Full tank of Gas 2 Years Fresh MVI Brake through Inspection Certified.2021 Hyundai Elantra PreferredAre you in need of a trustworthy auto dealership that can deliver comprehensive financing solutions for your next car, irrespective of your credit situation? Look no further than Fredericton Hyundai. Proudly being a part of the Steele Auto Group, Atlantic Canada's most extensive automobile network with an array of 28 distinctive vehicle brands spread across 58 locations (and growing) throughout New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and PEI, we offer a diverse selection of sought-after mainstream automotive brands. At Fredericton Hyundai, we are fully aware that life doesn't always go according to plan, and unfortunate circumstances can befall the best of us. With this understanding in mind, we extend financing solutions to clients across the credit spectrum via our Steele Advantage Financing program. This unique initiative liaises with more than 20 esteemed financial institutions to secure the optimal financing arrangement for our customers. Regardless of whether you boast an impeccable credit record or are battling with credit issues, Fredericton Hyundai and the Steele Auto Group bring a wealth of knowledge and resources to assist you in securing the ideal vehicle and finance package. Coupled with our convenient door-to-door delivery services and unwavering dedication to superior customer service, Fredericton Hyundai and the Steele Auto Group solidify their position as your premier automotive solution provider in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and PEI.

SPACE BLACK
BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH SEATING SURFACES

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Fredericton Hyundai

1165 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

506-450-XXXX

506-450-0800

