2021 Hyundai Santa Fe
HYBRID Luxury
Location
Steele Auto Group
1165 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5
506-450-0800
$31,980
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour LAGOON BLUE
- Interior Colour Obsidian Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 68,207 KM
Vehicle Description
Market Value Pricing, I4, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: BlueLink, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Leather Seating Surfaces, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM/MP3/SiriusXM/HD Radio Audio System, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Ventilated front seats. Recent Arrival! 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic AWD New Price! I4 4D Sport UtilityOdometer is 15628 kilometers below market average!Certification Program Details: 80 Point Inspection Fresh Oil Change Full Vehicle Detail Full tank of Gas 2 Years Fresh MVI Brake through Inspection Certified.2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid Luxury LOW MIELAGEAre you in need of a trustworthy auto dealership that can deliver comprehensive financing solutions for your next car, irrespective of your credit situation? Look no further than Fredericton Hyundai. Proudly being a part of the Steele Auto Group, Atlantic Canada's most extensive automobile network with an array of 28 distinctive vehicle brands spread across 58 locations (and growing) throughout New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and PEI, we offer a diverse selection of sought-after mainstream automotive brands. At Fredericton Hyundai, we are fully aware that life doesn't always go according to plan, and unfortunate circumstances can befall the best of us. With this understanding in mind, we extend financing solutions to clients across the credit spectrum via our Steele Advantage Financing program. This unique initiative liaises with more than 20 esteemed financial institutions to secure the optimal financing arrangement for our customers. Regardless of whether you boast an impeccable credit record or are battling with credit issues, Fredericton Hyundai and the Steele Auto Group bring a wealth of knowledge and resources to assist you in securing the ideal vehicle and finance package. Coupled with our convenient door-to-door delivery services and unwavering dedication to superior customer service, Fredericton Hyundai and the Steele Auto Group solidify their position as your premier automotive solution provider in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and PEI.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
