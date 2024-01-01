Menu
2021 Hyundai Tucson Ultimate Magnetic Force Market Value Pricing, AWD. 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive AWD 2.4L 4-Cylinder 4D Sport Utility

Are you in need of a trustworthy auto dealership that can deliver comprehensive financing solutions for your next car, irrespective of your credit situation? Look no further than Fredericton Hyundai. Proudly being a part of the Steele Auto Group, Atlantic Canadas most extensive automobile network with an array of 28 distinctive vehicle brands spread across 58 locations (and growing) throughout New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and PEI, we offer a diverse selection of sought-after mainstream automotive brands. At Fredericton Hyundai, we are fully aware that life doesnt always go according to plan, and unfortunate circumstances can befall the best of us. With this understanding in mind, we extend financing solutions to clients across the credit spectrum via our Steele Advantage Financing program. This unique initiative liaises with more than 20 esteemed financial institutions to secure the optimal financing arrangement for our customers. Regardless of whether you boast an impeccable credit record or are battling with credit issues, Fredericton Hyundai and the Steele Auto Group bring a wealth of knowledge and resources to assist you in securing the ideal vehicle and finance package. Coupled with our convenient door-to-door delivery services and unwavering dedication to superior customer service, Fredericton Hyundai and the Steele Auto Group solidify their position as your premier automotive solution provider in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and PEI.

2021 Hyundai Tucson

87,825 KM

$26,999

+ tax & licensing
2021 Hyundai Tucson

Ultimate

2021 Hyundai Tucson

Ultimate

Steele Auto Group

1165 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

506-450-0800

$26,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
87,825KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8J3CAL5MU329311

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 87,825 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

BLACK LEATHER SEAT TRIM
MAGNETIC GREY

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Fredericton Hyundai

1165 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

$26,999

+ taxes & licensing

2021 Hyundai Tucson