2021 Jeep Wrangler

24,000 KM

$57,994

+ tax & licensing
Steele Auto Group

506-450-0800

Unlimited Rubicon

Steele Auto Group

1165 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

506-450-0800

24,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9838637
  • Stock #: N015826A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sarge Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 24,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Unlimited Rubicon 4x4, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Gas/Electric V-6 3.6 L/220

Vehicle Features

Interior

Remote Start System
MOPAR ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS

Media / Nav / Comm

Alpine Premium Audio System

Additional Features

4.10 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
SARGE GREEN
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY
STEEL BUMPER GROUP -inc: Steel Front Bumper Steel Rear Bumper
COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Front Heated Seats
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ETORQUE -inc: 600 Amp Maintenance Free Battery 48-Volt Belt Starter Generator Delete Alternator Non-Locking Fuel-Filler Cap Engine Oil Cooler
Plastic MOPAR Door Sill Guards
MOPAR Cargo Tub Liner
LED LIGHTING GROUP -inc: Daytime Running Lights w/LED Accents LED Fog Lamps LED Reflector Headlamps LED Taillamps
TIRES: LT285/70R17C BSW ON/OFF-ROAD (STD)
GVWR: 2 630 KGS (5 800 LBS) (STD)
BLACK LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/RUBICON & UTILITY GRID -inc: Leather-Wrapped Park Brake Handle Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob Premium Door Trim Panel
WHEELS: 17" X 7.5" POLISHED ALUMINUM W/BLACK (STD)
BLACK FREEDOM TOP 3-PIECE HARDTOP -inc: Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Window Defroster Rear Window Wiper w/Washer
UCONNECT 4C NAV & SOUND GROUP -inc: Off-Road Information Pages SiriusXM Traffic Alpine Premium Audio System Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display HD Radio Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca 1-Yr SiriusXM Guardian S...
REDICAL ANODIZED MID-DASH PANEL
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25R RUBICON -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/eTorque Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Auto
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTO -inc: Tip Start Selec-Speed Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Steele Auto Group

Fredericton Hyundai

1165 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

506-450-XXXX

506-450-0800

