$57,994+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$57,994
+ taxes & licensing
Steele Auto Group
506-450-0800
2021 Jeep Wrangler
2021 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Rubicon
Location
Steele Auto Group
1165 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5
506-450-0800
$57,994
+ taxes & licensing
24,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9838637
- Stock #: N015826A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sarge Green
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 24,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Unlimited Rubicon 4x4, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Gas/Electric V-6 3.6 L/220
Vehicle Features
Interior
Remote Start System
MOPAR ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS
Media / Nav / Comm
Alpine Premium Audio System
Additional Features
4.10 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
SARGE GREEN
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY
STEEL BUMPER GROUP -inc: Steel Front Bumper Steel Rear Bumper
COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Front Heated Seats
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ETORQUE -inc: 600 Amp Maintenance Free Battery 48-Volt Belt Starter Generator Delete Alternator Non-Locking Fuel-Filler Cap Engine Oil Cooler
Plastic MOPAR Door Sill Guards
MOPAR Cargo Tub Liner
LED LIGHTING GROUP -inc: Daytime Running Lights w/LED Accents LED Fog Lamps LED Reflector Headlamps LED Taillamps
TIRES: LT285/70R17C BSW ON/OFF-ROAD (STD)
GVWR: 2 630 KGS (5 800 LBS) (STD)
BLACK LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/RUBICON & UTILITY GRID -inc: Leather-Wrapped Park Brake Handle Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob Premium Door Trim Panel
WHEELS: 17" X 7.5" POLISHED ALUMINUM W/BLACK (STD)
BLACK FREEDOM TOP 3-PIECE HARDTOP -inc: Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Window Defroster Rear Window Wiper w/Washer
UCONNECT 4C NAV & SOUND GROUP -inc: Off-Road Information Pages SiriusXM Traffic Alpine Premium Audio System Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display HD Radio Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca 1-Yr SiriusXM Guardian S...
REDICAL ANODIZED MID-DASH PANEL
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25R RUBICON -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/eTorque Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Auto
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTO -inc: Tip Start Selec-Speed Control
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Steele Auto Group
Steele Auto Group
Fredericton Hyundai
1165 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5