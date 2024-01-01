Menu
Account
Sign In

2021 Kia Forte

66,654 KM

Details Features

$19,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Kia Forte

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Kia Forte

Location

Fredericton Toyota

35 Alison Blvd, Fredericton, NB E3B 4Z9

506-452-2200

Contact Seller

$19,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
66,654KM
VIN 3KPF54AD8ME334620

Vehicle Details

  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 66,654 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Fredericton Toyota

Used 2016 Toyota Tacoma ACCESS CAB SR5 4CYL for sale in Fredericton, NB
2016 Toyota Tacoma ACCESS CAB SR5 4CYL 114,112 KM $28,990 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Toyota FJ Cruiser for sale in Fredericton, NB
2013 Toyota FJ Cruiser 95,660 KM $39,990 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford Explorer LIMITED for sale in Fredericton, NB
2018 Ford Explorer LIMITED 54,981 KM $30,990 + tax & lic

Email Fredericton Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fredericton Toyota

Fredericton Toyota

35 Alison Blvd, Fredericton, NB E3B 4Z9

Call Dealer

506-452-XXXX

(click to show)

506-452-2200

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,990

+ taxes & licensing

Fredericton Toyota

506-452-2200

Contact Seller
2021 Kia Forte