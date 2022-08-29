$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Kia Sportage
LX S
World Class Auto
500 Bishop Dr, Fredericton, NB E3C 0B4
69,709KM
Used
- Stock #: P22-252
- VIN: KNDPMCAC4M7880243
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
Vehicle Description
Buy from home and save! During this time of social distancing Fredericton Kia has made it simple to take advantage of great promotions from Kia. Contact us now and one of our online sales specialists will walk you through the process and help you complete a great deal without having to come into the dealership.
This Kia Sportage offers one of the most spacious, upscale interiors in the class. This 2021 Kia Sportage is fresh on our lot in Fredericton.
This 2021 Kia Sportage ranks as one of the best Crossover SUV's and with a good set of reasons. It has one of the best interiors in its class, a generous cargo space, excellent power and handling, and a modern, distinctive, ageless design. Comfortable, composed and highly capable on the road and for light off-roading, this Kia Sportage definitely deserves your consideration.This SUV has 69,709 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 181HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Sportage's trim level is LX S. This capable all wheel drive Sportage LX S holds the reputation of high value features at an approachable price. With Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a sleek 8 inch touchscreen display and Bluetooth streaming audio to keep you connected to its modern interior, complete with heated seats, steering wheel audio controls, drive mode select and remote keyless entry. The exterior features larger aluminum wheels that are finished in a darker metal color, fog lights, heated side mirrors, a rear view camera and dark chrome accents to cement that modern feel. Kia has raised the bar with this LX S edition by adding blind spot detection and rear cross traffic alert to the long list of standard safety features. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Blind Spot Detection, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Touchscreen.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.frederictonkia.com/fredericton-new-brunswick-car-loan-application
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Aluminum Wheels
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Rear cross traffic alert
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio
Chrome Accents
Blind Spot Detection
TOUCHSCREEN
