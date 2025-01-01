$22,990+ taxes & licensing
2021 Mazda MAZDA3
Sport GS
Location
Fredericton Toyota
35 Alison Blvd, Fredericton, NB E3B 4Z9
506-452-2200
$22,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
55,236KM
VIN JM1BPALL8M1321574
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Polymetal Grey Met
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 211574
- Mileage 55,236 KM
Vehicle Description
SPORT GS
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
