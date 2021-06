2021 RAM 3500

$CALL + taxes & licensing 3 , 6 6 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 7216898

7216898 Stock #: A10246A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Maximum Steel Metallic Clearcoat

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 3,660 KM

Vehicle Features Security SECURITY ALARM Windows Rear Window Defroster Convenience Remote Start System Exterior Front fog lamps Additional Features 4.10 Axle Ratio Rear wheelhouse liners Clearance Lamps Tires: LT235/80R17E BSW AS Parksense Front/Rear Park Assist System 220 Amp Alternator 9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer MAXIMUM STEEL METALLIC CLEARCOAT 5th Wheel/Gooseneck Towing Prep Group PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate Shield DUAL ALTERNATORS RATED AT 440 AMPS UPFITTER ELECTRONIC MODULE (VSIM) LED BED LIGHTING CTR STOP LAMP W/CARGO VIEW CAMERA GVWR: 14 000 LBS WHEELS: 17" X 6.0" POLISHED ALUMINUM MOPAR 30K DIRECT MOUNT 5TH WHEEL HITCH HEAVY DUTY SNOW PLOW PREP GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate Shield 220 Amp Alternator BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH BUCKET SEATS -inc: Bucket Seats Power Adjust 8-Way Driver Seat Folding Flat Load Floor Storage Rear 60/40 Folding Seat Front Seat Back Map Pockets Power 2-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust Full Length Upgraded Floor Console Mopar Spray in Bedliner 115V AUXILIARY FRONT POWER OUTLET -inc: 400W Inverter DUAL REAR WHEELS -inc: Bright Wheel Skins Clearance Lamps Tires: LT235/80R17E BSW AS Tire Pressure Monitoring Delete 17" Steel Spare Wheel Box & Rear Fender Clearance Lamps Wheels: 17" x 6.0" Steel Chrome Clad 6000# Front Axle w/Hub Ext GVWR: ... MOPAR FRONT & REAR RUBBER FLOOR MATS TRAILER TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC AISIN AS69RC HD -inc: 12.0" Single Rear Wheel Axle Transmission Oil Cooler Chrome Accent Shift Control BLIND SPOT & CROSS PATH DETECTION -inc: Power-Folding Mirrors Power Adjustable Folding Heated Black Tow Mirrors LED Tail Lamps SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: SiriusXM Radio Service For More Info Call 800-643-2112 SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: Body Color Grille Surround Black Interior Accents Sport Decal Painted Front Bumper Painted Rear Bumper LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Rear Window Defroster Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection (DISC) Power-Folding Mirrors Power Adjustable Folding Heated Black Tow Mirrors LED Tail Lamps Rear View Auto Dim Mirror Power Adjustable Pedals Leather Wrappe... ENGINE: 6.7L I6 CUMMINS HO TURBO DIESEL -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) Dual 730 Amp Maintenance Free Batteries Cummins Turbo Diesel Badge Heavy Duty Engine Cooling Current Generation Engine Controller Diesel Exhaust Brake Supplementa... QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 21Z BIG HORN -inc: Engine: 6.7L I6 Cummins HO Turbo Diesel Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Aisin AS69RC HD I/P MOUNTED AUXILIARY SWITCHES -inc: Dash Pass Thru Wire Circuits BED UTILITY GROUP -inc: MOPAR Spray In Bedliner LED Bed Lighting MOPAR Deployable Bed Step

