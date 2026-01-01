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Enjoy impressive features including dual-zone climate control, heated front seats and steering wheel, Bluetooth, keyless entry with push-button start, a backup camera, and smart device integration. Safety comes first with blind spot monitoring, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, front collision mitigation, automatic high beams, and driver monitoring. Highlight your trip with the added luxury of LED headlights, power-folding heated mirrors, aluminum wheels, steering wheel audio controls, and a spacious interior with versatile rear seating. Thank you for choosing Fredericton Toyota, welcome to the family, and we look forward to being here for you every step of your ownership journey.

2021 Toyota C-HR

103,258 KM

Details Description Features

$23,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Toyota C-HR

XLE Premium

Watch This Vehicle
14520574

2021 Toyota C-HR

XLE Premium

Location

Fredericton Toyota

35 Alison Blvd, Fredericton, NB E3B 4Z9

506-452-2200

  1. 14520574
  2. 14520574
Contact Seller

$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
103,258KM
VIN JTNKHMBX5M1124909

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 103,258 KM

Vehicle Description

Enjoy impressive features including dual-zone climate control, heated front seats and steering wheel, Bluetooth, keyless entry with push-button start, a backup camera, and smart device integration.

Safety comes first with blind spot monitoring, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, front collision mitigation, automatic high beams, and driver monitoring.

Highlight your trip with the added luxury of LED headlights, power-folding heated mirrors, aluminum wheels, steering wheel audio controls, and a spacious interior with versatile rear seating.

Thank you for choosing Fredericton Toyota, welcome to the family, and we look forward to being here for you every step of your ownership journey.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Fredericton Toyota

Fredericton Toyota

35 Alison Blvd, Fredericton, NB E3B 4Z9

Call Dealer

506-452-XXXX

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506-452-2200

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$23,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Fredericton Toyota

506-452-2200

2021 Toyota C-HR