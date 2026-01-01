$23,990+ taxes & licensing
2021 Toyota C-HR
XLE Premium
2021 Toyota C-HR
XLE Premium
Location
Fredericton Toyota
35 Alison Blvd, Fredericton, NB E3B 4Z9
506-452-2200
$23,990
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 103,258 KM
Vehicle Description
Enjoy impressive features including dual-zone climate control, heated front seats and steering wheel, Bluetooth, keyless entry with push-button start, a backup camera, and smart device integration.
Safety comes first with blind spot monitoring, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, front collision mitigation, automatic high beams, and driver monitoring.
Highlight your trip with the added luxury of LED headlights, power-folding heated mirrors, aluminum wheels, steering wheel audio controls, and a spacious interior with versatile rear seating.
Thank you for choosing Fredericton Toyota, welcome to the family, and we look forward to being here for you every step of your ownership journey.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Convenience
Windows
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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506-452-XXXX(click to show)
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506-452-2200