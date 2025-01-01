Menu
Account
Sign In
<p class= data-start=0 data-end=468>The 2021 Toyota Camry SE combines sportiness, comfort, and safety. Powered by a 2.5-liter 4-cylinder engine with advanced VVT-i and Direct Injection, it offers responsive performance and efficiency with an 8-speed automatic transmission and paddle shifters. The Camry SE is equipped with 10 airbags, including front, side, knee, and curtain shield airbags, along with advanced safety features like Lane Departure Alert, Pre-Collision System, and Automatic High Beams. <p class= data-start=470 data-end=917>Inside, it features heated front seats, an 8-way power-adjustable driver’s seat, a 7-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, and a 4.2-inch color TFT display. The exterior is sleek with Bi-LED headlights, LED taillights, and 17 alloy wheels. The Camry SE also offers essential security features like an anti-theft alarm, tire pressure monitoring, and an engine immobilizer, making it a stylish, safe, and connected choice. <p class= data-start=470 data-end=917><span>Why choose to buy from Fredericton Toyota? When you buy from us, you’re not just a customer — you’re part of the family, and we’re committed to providing exceptional service every step of the way.</span>

2021 Toyota Camry

74,568 KM

Details Description Features

$25,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Toyota Camry

SE

Watch This Vehicle
12624228

2021 Toyota Camry

SE

Location

Fredericton Toyota

35 Alison Blvd, Fredericton, NB E3B 4Z9

506-452-2200

  1. 12624228
  2. 12624228
  3. 12624228
  4. 12624228
  5. 12624228
  6. 12624228
  7. 12624228
  8. 12624228
  9. 12624228
  10. 12624228
  11. 12624228
  12. 12624228
  13. 12624228
  14. 12624228
  15. 12624228
  16. 12624228
  17. 12624228
  18. 12624228
  19. 12624228
  20. 12624228
  21. 12624228
Contact Seller

$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
74,568KM
VIN 4T1G11AK6MU540335

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Midnight Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 210335
  • Mileage 74,568 KM

Vehicle Description


p r-class=" data-start="470" data-end="917">Inside, it features heated front seats, an 8-way power-adjustable driver’s seat, a 7-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, and a 4.2-inch color TFT display. The exterior is sleek with Bi-LED headlights, LED taillights, and 17" alloy wheels. The Camry SE also offers essential security features like an anti-theft alarm, tire pressure monitoring, and an engine immobilizer, making it a stylish, safe, and connected choice.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Evasion Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input
6 Speakers

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Fredericton Toyota

Used 2020 Toyota Tacoma for sale in Fredericton, NB
2020 Toyota Tacoma 0 $40,990 + tax & lic
Used 2021 RAM 1500 SPORT for sale in Fredericton, NB
2021 RAM 1500 SPORT 83,971 KM $43,290 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Honda CR-V for sale in Fredericton, NB
2022 Honda CR-V 29,670 KM $36,990 + tax & lic

Email Fredericton Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fredericton Toyota

Fredericton Toyota

35 Alison Blvd, Fredericton, NB E3B 4Z9

Call Dealer

506-452-XXXX

(click to show)

506-452-2200

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Fredericton Toyota

506-452-2200

2021 Toyota Camry