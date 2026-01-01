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Midsize Cars, SE Auto AWD, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.5 L/152

2021 Toyota Camry

50,692 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Toyota Camry

SE

Watch This Vehicle
14493918

2021 Toyota Camry

SE

Location

Steele Auto Group

1165 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

506-450-0800

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
50,692KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 4T1S11BK3MU043638

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # N065765A
  • Mileage 50,692 KM

Vehicle Description

Midsize Cars, SE Auto AWD, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.5 L/152

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Fredericton Hyundai

1165 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

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506-450-XXXX

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506-450-0800

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$CALL

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Steele Auto Group

506-450-0800

2021 Toyota Camry