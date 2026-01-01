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2021 Toyota Camry
SE
2021 Toyota Camry
SE
Location
Steele Auto Group
1165 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5
506-450-0800
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
50,692KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 4T1S11BK3MU043638
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # N065765A
- Mileage 50,692 KM
Vehicle Description
Midsize Cars, SE Auto AWD, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.5 L/152
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Steele Auto Group
Fredericton Hyundai
1165 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5
Call Dealer
506-450-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Steele Auto Group
506-450-0800
2021 Toyota Camry