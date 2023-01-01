$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2021 Toyota Corolla
Hatchback Base
2021 Toyota Corolla
Hatchback Base
Location
Steele Auto Group
1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5
506-453-7000
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
CALL
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # S18169
- Mileage 0 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Compact Cars, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/121
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Steele Auto Group
2017 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE Luxury 75,728 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 124,300 KM $24,988 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Impala LT 51,500 KM $24,888 + tax & lic
Email Steele Auto Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steele Auto Group
Steele GMC Buick Fredericton
1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5
Call Dealer
506-453-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Steele Auto Group
506-453-7000
2021 Toyota Corolla