The Highlander XLE model has amazing features on it that make you feel comfortable and safe. The driver side seat is an 8-way power adjustable bucket seat that lets you adjust your seat to what fits you best. The passenger seat has a 4-way adjustable bucket seat so passengers in the vehicle can also be comfortable on your adventures. On the rear passenger door, you will notice a sunshade for your convenience to use for bright days or privacy; another feature for those in the back seat is reclining rear seats for maximum comfort. Making the vehicle feel even more spacious is a moonroof with the option to manually slide the shade over it or to slide open for a bright feel. While the physical attributes to this vehicle are great the safety features are amazing as well including things such as Lane Departure Assist with Steering Assist, Brake Assist, 8 Airbags, Blindspot Monitor, Child Safety, and more!

2021 Toyota Highlander

142,431 KM

$37,990

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Toyota Highlander

HYBRID XLE

12624225

2021 Toyota Highlander

HYBRID XLE

Fredericton Toyota

35 Alison Blvd, Fredericton, NB E3B 4Z9

506-452-2200

$37,990

+ taxes & licensing

142,431KM
VIN 5TDGBRCH9MS514964

  Exterior Colour: Midnight Black Metallic
  Interior Colour: Black
  Body Style: SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type: Gasoline
  Drive Type: All Wheel Drive
  Transmission: Variable / CVT
  Engine: 4-cylinder
  Doors: 4-door
  Passengers: 8
  Mileage: 142,431 KM

The Highlander XLE model has amazing features on it that make you feel comfortable and safe. The driver side seat is an 8-way power adjustable bucket seat that lets you adjust your seat to what fits you best. The passenger seat has a 4-way adjustable bucket seat so passengers in the vehicle can also be comfortable on your adventures. On the rear passenger door, you will notice a sunshade for your convenience to use for bright days or privacy; another feature for those in the back seat is reclining rear seats for maximum comfort. Making the vehicle feel even more spacious is a moonroof with the option to manually slide the shade over it or to slide open for a bright feel. While the physical attributes to this vehicle are great the safety features are amazing as well including things such as Lane Departure Assist with Steering Assist, Brake Assist, 8 Airbags, Blindspot Monitor, Child Safety, and more!

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Evasion Assist

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tonneau Cover
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Rear Defrost

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
6 Speakers

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Led Headlights
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist

