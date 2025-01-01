Menu
Account
Sign In
<meta charset=UTF-8 /> <p class=p1>The <span class=s1>2021 Toyota Highlander Limited AWD</span> is a refined and capable three-row SUV that perfectly blends luxury, practicality, and performance. Its powerful AWD system ensures confident handling in all weather conditions, while the spacious leather-trimmed interior provides exceptional comfort for families and long-distance drivers alike. Premium touches like heated and ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel, panoramic sunroof, and a premium JBL audio system create a first-class driving experience. The Highlander also offers advanced tech with navigation, wireless connectivity, and a suite of driver-assist features such as adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitoring, lane keeping assist, and cross-traffic alert. Combining elegance with everyday versatility, this SUV delivers safety, comfort, and performance in perfect harmony. <p class=p1><span class=s1>Why choose to buy from Fredericton Toyota?</span> When you buy from us, you’re not just a customer. You’re part of the family, and we’re committed to providing exceptional service every step of the way.

2021 Toyota Highlander

54,739 KM

Details Description Features

$47,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Toyota Highlander

LIMITED

Watch This Vehicle
13139614

2021 Toyota Highlander

LIMITED

Location

Fredericton Toyota

35 Alison Blvd, Fredericton, NB E3B 4Z9

506-452-2200

  1. 13139614
  2. 13139614
  3. 13139614
  4. 13139614
  5. 13139614
  6. 13139614
  7. 13139614
  8. 13139614
  9. 13139614
  10. 13139614
  11. 13139614
  12. 13139614
  13. 13139614
  14. 13139614
  15. 13139614
  16. 13139614
  17. 13139614
  18. 13139614
  19. 13139614
  20. 13139614
  21. 13139614
Contact Seller

$47,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
54,739KM
VIN 5TDFZRBHXMS099727

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 54,739 KM

Vehicle Description


The 2021 Toyota Highlander Limited AWD is a refined and capable three-row SUV that perfectly blends luxury, practicality, and performance. Its powerful AWD system ensures confident handling in all weather conditions, while the spacious leather-trimmed interior provides exceptional comfort for families and long-distance drivers alike. Premium touches like heated and ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel, panoramic sunroof, and a premium JBL audio system create a first-class driving experience. The Highlander also offers advanced tech with navigation, wireless connectivity, and a suite of driver-assist features such as adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitoring, lane keeping assist, and cross-traffic alert. Combining elegance with everyday versatility, this SUV delivers safety, comfort, and performance in perfect harmony.

Why choose to buy from Fredericton Toyota? When you buy from us, you’re not just a customer. You’re part of the family, and we’re committed to providing exceptional service every step of the way.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Evasion Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps

Windows

Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Hands-Free Liftgate
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Fredericton Toyota

Used 2014 Ford Fiesta SE for sale in Fredericton, NB
2014 Ford Fiesta SE 131,201 KM $8,491 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Toyota Tacoma for sale in Fredericton, NB
2023 Toyota Tacoma 90,907 KM $44,990 + tax & lic
Used 2022 RAM 1500 Classic WARLOCK for sale in Fredericton, NB
2022 RAM 1500 Classic WARLOCK 58,540 KM $37,990 + tax & lic

Email Fredericton Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fredericton Toyota

Fredericton Toyota

35 Alison Blvd, Fredericton, NB E3B 4Z9

Call Dealer

506-452-XXXX

(click to show)

506-452-2200

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$47,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Fredericton Toyota

506-452-2200

2021 Toyota Highlander