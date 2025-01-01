$47,990+ taxes & licensing
2021 Toyota Highlander
LIMITED
Location
Fredericton Toyota
35 Alison Blvd, Fredericton, NB E3B 4Z9
506-452-2200
$47,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 54,739 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2021 Toyota Highlander Limited AWD is a refined and capable three-row SUV that perfectly blends luxury, practicality, and performance. Its powerful AWD system ensures confident handling in all weather conditions, while the spacious leather-trimmed interior provides exceptional comfort for families and long-distance drivers alike. Premium touches like heated and ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel, panoramic sunroof, and a premium JBL audio system create a first-class driving experience. The Highlander also offers advanced tech with navigation, wireless connectivity, and a suite of driver-assist features such as adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitoring, lane keeping assist, and cross-traffic alert. Combining elegance with everyday versatility, this SUV delivers safety, comfort, and performance in perfect harmony.
Vehicle Features
