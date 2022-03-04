Menu
2021 Toyota RAV4

21,343 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

506-453-7000

2021 Toyota RAV4

2021 Toyota RAV4

LE

2021 Toyota RAV4

LE

Location

Steele Auto Group

1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

506-453-7000

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

21,343KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8585891
  Stock #: S10415

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # S10415
  • Mileage 21,343 KM

Vehicle Description

8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.5 L/152

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele GMC Buick Fredericton

1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

