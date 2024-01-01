$21,999+ tax & licensing
2021 Volkswagen Jetta
HIGHLINE
2021 Volkswagen Jetta
HIGHLINE
Location
Fredericton Toyota
35 Alison Blvd, Fredericton, NB E3B 4Z9
506-452-2200
$21,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 213871
- Mileage 96,211 KM
Vehicle Description
JETTA HIGHLINE WITH SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, DUAL CLIMATE, AND APPLE CARPLAY!
The 2021 Volkswagen Jetta Highline is equipped with a 1.4L 4-cylinder engine paired with an automatic transmission, offering a balance of performance and fuel efficiency. This engine delivers adequate power for daily driving needs, providing smooth acceleration and responsive handling. The Jetta's refined suspension system ensures a comfortable ride quality, absorbing bumps and imperfections on the road while maintaining composed handling characteristics. With its efficient powertrain and well-tuned chassis, the Jetta Highline offers a satisfying driving experience suitable for both city commutes and highway cruises.
As the Highline trim level, the 2021 Volkswagen Jetta comes loaded with a host of premium features aimed at enhancing comfort, convenience, and sophistication. These features may include leather upholstery, heated and ventilated front seats, a power-adjustable driver's seat with memory function, dual-zone automatic climate control, keyless entry with push-button start, a panoramic sunroof, and ambient interior lighting. The Jetta Highline may also feature advanced technology such as a digital cockpit display, a touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone integration, navigation, and a premium audio system, providing occupants with connectivity and entertainment on the go.
In terms of comfort and space, the 2021 Volkswagen Jetta Highline offers a well-appointed interior with ample room for passengers and cargo. The cabin boasts supportive and comfortable seating for both front and rear occupants, with plenty of legroom and headroom for extended journeys. The rear seats can be folded down to expand cargo space, allowing for versatile storage configurations to accommodate larger items. Additionally, sound insulation and ergonomic design contribute to a quiet and pleasant driving environment, ensuring a relaxed and enjoyable experience for all occupants.
In summary, the 2021 Volkswagen Jetta Highline combines impressive performance, luxury features, and spacious accommodations to deliver a refined and enjoyable driving experience. With its efficient engine, advanced technology, and comfortable interior, the Jetta Highline offers a compelling blend of style, comfort, and practicality for discerning drivers and passengers alike. Whether navigating city streets or embarking on long-distance trips, the Jetta Highline is designed to provide a premium driving experience with confidence and sophistication.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Windows
Comfort
Seating
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Fredericton Toyota
Email Fredericton Toyota
Fredericton Toyota
Call Dealer
506-452-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
506-452-2200