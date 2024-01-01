Menu
Location

Fredericton Toyota

35 Alison Blvd, Fredericton, NB E3B 4Z9

506-452-2200

Used
96,211KM
VIN 3VWE57BU0MM073871

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 213871
  • Mileage 96,211 KM

Vehicle Description

JETTA HIGHLINE WITH SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, DUAL CLIMATE, AND APPLE CARPLAY!

The 2021 Volkswagen Jetta Highline is equipped with a 1.4L 4-cylinder engine paired with an automatic transmission, offering a balance of performance and fuel efficiency. This engine delivers adequate power for daily driving needs, providing smooth acceleration and responsive handling. The Jetta's refined suspension system ensures a comfortable ride quality, absorbing bumps and imperfections on the road while maintaining composed handling characteristics. With its efficient powertrain and well-tuned chassis, the Jetta Highline offers a satisfying driving experience suitable for both city commutes and highway cruises.

As the Highline trim level, the 2021 Volkswagen Jetta comes loaded with a host of premium features aimed at enhancing comfort, convenience, and sophistication. These features may include leather upholstery, heated and ventilated front seats, a power-adjustable driver's seat with memory function, dual-zone automatic climate control, keyless entry with push-button start, a panoramic sunroof, and ambient interior lighting. The Jetta Highline may also feature advanced technology such as a digital cockpit display, a touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone integration, navigation, and a premium audio system, providing occupants with connectivity and entertainment on the go.

In terms of comfort and space, the 2021 Volkswagen Jetta Highline offers a well-appointed interior with ample room for passengers and cargo. The cabin boasts supportive and comfortable seating for both front and rear occupants, with plenty of legroom and headroom for extended journeys. The rear seats can be folded down to expand cargo space, allowing for versatile storage configurations to accommodate larger items. Additionally, sound insulation and ergonomic design contribute to a quiet and pleasant driving environment, ensuring a relaxed and enjoyable experience for all occupants.

In summary, the 2021 Volkswagen Jetta Highline combines impressive performance, luxury features, and spacious accommodations to deliver a refined and enjoyable driving experience. With its efficient engine, advanced technology, and comfortable interior, the Jetta Highline offers a compelling blend of style, comfort, and practicality for discerning drivers and passengers alike. Whether navigating city streets or embarking on long-distance trips, the Jetta Highline is designed to provide a premium driving experience with confidence and sophistication.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

MP3 Capability
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Led Headlights
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

35 Alison Blvd, Fredericton, NB E3B 4Z9

506-452-XXXX

506-452-2200

2021 Volkswagen Jetta