$15,791+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2022 Chevrolet Spark
LS
2022 Chevrolet Spark
LS
Location
Fredericton Toyota
35 Alison Blvd, Fredericton, NB E3B 4Z9
506-452-2200
$15,791
+ taxes & licensing
Used
59,907KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KL8CA6SA6NC004720
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour NITRO YELLOW MET
- Interior Colour Jet Black/Jet Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 59,907 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
LS
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Interior
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Windows
Rear Defrost
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Comfort
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
Auxiliary Audio Input
Additional Features
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Fredericton Toyota
2017 Honda CR-V Touring 131,710 KM $20,990 + tax & lic
2020 Volkswagen Tiguan Trendline 72,640 KM $23,990 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota Highlander XLE 78,773 KM $36,990 + tax & lic
Email Fredericton Toyota
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fredericton Toyota
35 Alison Blvd, Fredericton, NB E3B 4Z9
Call Dealer
506-452-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$15,791
+ taxes & licensing
Fredericton Toyota
506-452-2200
2022 Chevrolet Spark