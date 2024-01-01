$34,995+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford Explorer
XLT
2022 Ford Explorer
XLT
Location
Steele Auto Group
1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5
506-453-7000
$34,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
72,365KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMSK8DH9NGA09260
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Stock # T028287A
- Mileage 72,365 KM
Vehicle Description
Standard SUV 4WD, XLT 4WD, 10-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.3 L/140
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
ENGINE: 2.3L ECOBOOST I-4 -inc: auto start-stop technology (STD)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Steele Auto Group
Steele Auto Group
Steele GMC Buick Fredericton
1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5
Call Dealer
506-453-XXXX(click to show)
$34,995
+ taxes & licensing
Steele Auto Group
506-453-7000
2022 Ford Explorer