$39,999+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford Explorer
LIMITED
2022 Ford Explorer
LIMITED
Location
Steele Auto Group
1165 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5
506-450-0800
$39,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Stock # TL2980A
- Mileage 40,706 KM
Vehicle Description
2022 Ford Explorer Limited Black Market Value Pricing, 4WD. Recent Arrival! 10-Speed Automatic 4WD 2.3L I4 EcoBoost 4D Sport UtilityReviews:* On power, technology, and drivetrain smoothness, the Explorer tends to impress owners. The high-torque engine options and 10-speed automatic work seamlessly together, and the wide array of high-tech features are approachable and easy to use. The high-performing ST model is a pleasing drive with plenty of power and agility, making it a satisfying option, according to sportier drivers. Source: autoTRADER.caAre you in need of a trustworthy auto dealership that can deliver comprehensive financing solutions for your next car, irrespective of your credit situation? Look no further than Fredericton Hyundai. Proudly being a part of the Steele Auto Group, Atlantic Canada's most extensive automobile network with an array of 28 distinctive vehicle brands spread across 58 locations (and growing) throughout New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and PEI, we offer a diverse selection of sought-after mainstream automotive brands. At Fredericton Hyundai, we are fully aware that life doesn't always go according to plan, and unfortunate circumstances can befall the best of us. With this understanding in mind, we extend financing solutions to clients across the credit spectrum via our Steele Advantage Financing program. This unique initiative liaises with more than 20 esteemed financial institutions to secure the optimal financing arrangement for our customers. Regardless of whether you boast an impeccable credit record or are battling with credit issues, Fredericton Hyundai and the Steele Auto Group bring a wealth of knowledge and resources to assist you in securing the ideal vehicle and finance package. Coupled with our convenient door-to-door delivery services and unwavering dedication to superior customer service, Fredericton Hyundai and the Steele Auto Group solidify their position as your premier automotive solution provider in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and PEI.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Steele Auto Group
Email Steele Auto Group
Steele Auto Group
Fredericton Hyundai
Call Dealer
506-450-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
506-450-0800