2022 Ford F-150

19,384 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Steele Auto Group

506-453-7000

Limited

Limited

Location

Steele Auto Group

1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

506-453-7000

19,384KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10203414
  • Stock #: N184657A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # N184657A
  • Mileage 19,384 KM

Vehicle Description

Limited 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box, 10-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V6 3.5 L EcoBoost

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

ENGINE: 3.5L V6 ECOBOOST -inc: auto start-stop technology (STD)

