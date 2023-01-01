2022 GMC Canyon

$44,088 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 4 , 7 1 4 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10526406

10526406 Stock #: N350224A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Dynamic Blue Metallic

Interior Colour Jet Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 44,714 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features ENGINE 3.6L DI DOHC V6 VVT (308 hp [230.0 kW] @ 6800 rpm 275 lb-ft of torque [373 N-m] @ 4000 rpm) (STD) TRANSMISSION 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD) TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER INTEGRATED TRAILERING PACKAGE includes trailer hitch and 7-pin connector DYNAMIC BLUE METALLIC

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.