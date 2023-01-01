$44,088+ tax & licensing
2022 GMC Canyon
4WD Elevation
Location
1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5
44,714KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10526406
- Stock #: N350224A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dynamic Blue Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 44,714 KM
Vehicle Description
4WD Crew Cab 128" Elevation, 8-Speed Automatic, Gas V6 3.6L/222
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
ENGINE 3.6L DI DOHC V6 VVT (308 hp [230.0 kW] @ 6800 rpm 275 lb-ft of torque [373 N-m] @ 4000 rpm) (STD)
TRANSMISSION 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER INTEGRATED
TRAILERING PACKAGE includes trailer hitch and 7-pin connector
DYNAMIC BLUE METALLIC
1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5