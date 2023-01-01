Menu
2022 GMC Canyon

44,714 KM

$44,088

+ tax & licensing
4WD Elevation

4WD Elevation

Location

1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

44,714KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10526406
  • Stock #: N350224A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dynamic Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 44,714 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD Crew Cab 128" Elevation, 8-Speed Automatic, Gas V6 3.6L/222

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

ENGINE 3.6L DI DOHC V6 VVT (308 hp [230.0 kW] @ 6800 rpm 275 lb-ft of torque [373 N-m] @ 4000 rpm) (STD)
TRANSMISSION 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER INTEGRATED
TRAILERING PACKAGE includes trailer hitch and 7-pin connector
DYNAMIC BLUE METALLIC

Steele GMC Buick Fredericton

1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

