4WD Crew Cab 141 AT4 w/Cloth, 8-Speed Automatic, Gas V6 3.6L/222

2022 GMC Canyon

85,202 KM

$45,793

+ taxes & licensing
2022 GMC Canyon

4WD AT4 w/Cloth

12716106

2022 GMC Canyon

4WD AT4 w/Cloth

Steele Auto Group

1165 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

506-450-0800

$45,793

+ taxes & licensing

Used
85,202KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GTG6FEN8N1116584

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Cayenne Red Tintcoat
  Interior Colour Jet Black/Kalahari
  Body Style Crew Cab
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 85,202 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD Crew Cab 141" AT4 w/Cloth, 8-Speed Automatic, Gas V6 3.6L/222

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

ENGINE 3.6L DI DOHC V6 VVT (308 hp [230.0 kW] @ 6800 rpm 275 lb-ft of torque [373 N-m] @ 4000 rpm) (STD)
TRANSMISSION 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER INTEGRATED
CAYENNE RED TINTCOAT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Fredericton Hyundai

1165 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

$45,793

+ taxes & licensing>

Steele Auto Group

506-450-0800

2022 GMC Canyon