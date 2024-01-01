Menu
Account
Sign In
4WD Double Cab 147 SLE, 8-Speed Automatic, Gas V8 5.3L/325

2022 GMC Sierra 1500

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

Watch This Vehicle

2022 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

Location

Steele Auto Group

1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

506-453-7000

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GTRUBED0NZ545590

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # PA5590
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

4WD Double Cab 147" SLE, 8-Speed Automatic, Gas V8 5.3L/325

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm); featuring Dynamic Fuel Management (NOTE: Certain vehicles may be forced to include (YK9) Not Equipped with Dynamic Fuel Management. See dealer for details. ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

Used 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee for sale in Halifax, NS
2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee 188,556 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 Ford Mustang for sale in Halifax, NS
2016 Ford Mustang 59,710 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk Elite for sale in Halifax, NS
2019 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk Elite 128,520 KM $21,899 + tax & lic

Email Steele Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele GMC Buick Fredericton

1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

Call Dealer

506-453-XXXX

(click to show)

506-453-7000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

506-453-7000

Contact Seller
2022 GMC Sierra 1500