4WD Sport Utility Vehicle, AWD 4dr SLE, 9-Speed Automatic, Turbocharged Gas 1.5L/92

2022 GMC Terrain

46,652 KM

$27,995

+ tax & licensing
2022 GMC Terrain

SLE

2022 GMC Terrain

SLE

Steele Auto Group

1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

506-453-7000

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
46,652KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GKALTEV4NL247621

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # N436938A1
  • Mileage 46,652 KM

4WD Sport Utility Vehicle, AWD 4dr SLE, 9-Speed Automatic, Turbocharged Gas 1.5L/92

ENGINE 1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI VVT (170 hp [127.0 kW] @ 5600 rpm 203 lb-ft of torque [275.0 N-m] @ 2000 - 4000 rpm) (STD)

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele GMC Buick Fredericton

1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

506-453-7000

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

506-453-7000

2022 GMC Terrain