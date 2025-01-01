$26,995+ tax & licensing
2022 GMC Terrain
SLE
Location
1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5
Used
48,200KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GKALTEV5NL292048
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ebony Twilight Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 48,200 KM
Vehicle Description
4WD Sport Utility Vehicle, AWD 4dr SLE, 9-Speed Automatic, Turbocharged Gas 1.5L/92
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
EBONY TWILIGHT METALLIC
ENGINE 1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI VVT (170 hp [127.0 kW] @ 5600 rpm 203 lb-ft of torque [275.0 N-m] @ 2000 - 4000 rpm) (STD)
SLE PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment
TRANSMISSION 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC 9T45 ELECTRONICALLY-CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE (STD)
LIFTGATE REAR POWER PROGRAMMABLE
ELEVATION EDITION includes (PJM) 19" gloss black aluminum wheels darkened front grille (V2P) black roof-mounted side rails black GMC center caps with red GMC lettering black exterior accents black mirror caps and black exterior badging
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Steele GMC Buick Fredericton
