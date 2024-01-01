Menu
Account
Sign In
Midsize Cars, Preferred IVT, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122

2022 Hyundai Elantra

43,671 KM

Details Description Features

$24,826

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred

Location

Steele Auto Group

1165 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

506-450-0800

  1. 10858917
  2. 10858917
  3. 10858917
  4. 10858917
  5. 10858917
  6. 10858917
  7. 10858917
  8. 10858917
  9. 10858917
  10. 10858917
  11. 10858917
  12. 10858917
  13. 10858917
  14. 10858917
  15. 10858917
  16. 10858917
  17. 10858917
  18. 10858917
  19. 10858917
  20. 10858917
  21. 10858917
  22. 10858917
Contact Seller

$24,826

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
43,671KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Electric Shadow
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 43,671 KM

Vehicle Description

Midsize Cars, Preferred IVT, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH SEATING SURFACES
Electric Shadow

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

Used 2010 Ford Edge for sale in Halifax, NS
2010 Ford Edge 144,345 KM $12,900 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford Mustang GT Premium for sale in Halifax, NS
2021 Ford Mustang GT Premium 30,328 KM $41,900 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Volkswagen Beetle Coupe Trendline for sale in Halifax, NS
2016 Volkswagen Beetle Coupe Trendline 126,000 KM $14,995 + tax & lic

Email Steele Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Fredericton Hyundai

1165 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

Call Dealer

506-450-XXXX

(click to show)

506-450-0800

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,826

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

506-450-0800

Contact Seller
2022 Hyundai Elantra