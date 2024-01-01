$24,826+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 Hyundai Elantra
Preferred
2022 Hyundai Elantra
Preferred
Location
Steele Auto Group
1165 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5
506-450-0800
$24,826
+ taxes & licensing
43,671KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Electric Shadow
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 43,671 KM
Vehicle Description
Midsize Cars, Preferred IVT, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH SEATING SURFACES
Electric Shadow
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Steele Auto Group
Steele Auto Group
Fredericton Hyundai
1165 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5
Call Dealer
506-450-XXXX(click to show)
2022 Hyundai Elantra