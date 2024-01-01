$CALL+ tax & licensing

2022 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sahara
Location
Steele Auto Group
1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5
506-453-7000
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
36,454KM
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sting-Gray Clearcoat
- Interior Colour Dark Saddle/Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 36,454 KM
Vehicle Description
Unlimited Sahara 4x4, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122
Vehicle Features
Interior
Remote Start System
Mechanical
ENGINE: 2.0L I4 DOHC DI TURBO W/ESS
Additional Features
3.45 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
STING-GRAY CLEARCOAT
Tires: 255/70R18 All-Terrain
BODY COLOR 3-PIECE HARD TOP -inc: Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Window Defroster Rear Window Wiper/Washer No Soft Top
DUAL TOP GROUP -inc: Premium Black Sunrider Soft Top w/Dual Top Group Black 3-Piece Hard Top Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Window Defroster Rear Window Wiper/Washer No Soft Top
TRAILER TOW & HD ELECTRICAL GROUP -inc: Class II Receiver Hitch 700 Amp Maintenance Free Battery 7 & 4 Pin Wiring Harness 240 Amp Alternator Auxiliary Switches
GVWR: 5 500 LBS (STD)
LED LIGHTING GROUP -inc: Daytime Running Lamps LED Accents Front LED Fog Lamps LED Premium Reflector Headlamps LED Taillamps
WHEELS: 18" X 7.5" TECH GRAY MACHINED FACE
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22G -inc: Engine: 2.0L I4 DOHC DI Turbo w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (850RE)
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (850RE) -inc: Tip Start Dana M200 Rear Axle Selec-Speed Control
DARK SADDLE/BLACK PREMIUM MCKINLEY TRIMMED SEATS -inc: Premium Wrapped I/P Bezels Leather Wrapped Park Brake Handle Leather Wrapped Shift Knob
Steele Auto Group
Steele GMC Buick Fredericton
1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5
