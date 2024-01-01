Menu
Unlimited Sahara 4x4, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122

2022 Jeep Wrangler

36,454 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2022 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara



Unlimited Sahara

Location

Steele Auto Group

1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

506-453-7000





Used
36,454KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sting-Gray Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Dark Saddle/Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 36,454 KM

Vehicle Description

Unlimited Sahara 4x4, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122

Vehicle Features

Interior

Remote Start System

Mechanical

ENGINE: 2.0L I4 DOHC DI TURBO W/ESS

Additional Features

3.45 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
STING-GRAY CLEARCOAT
Tires: 255/70R18 All-Terrain
BODY COLOR 3-PIECE HARD TOP -inc: Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Window Defroster Rear Window Wiper/Washer No Soft Top
DUAL TOP GROUP -inc: Premium Black Sunrider Soft Top w/Dual Top Group Black 3-Piece Hard Top Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Window Defroster Rear Window Wiper/Washer No Soft Top
TRAILER TOW & HD ELECTRICAL GROUP -inc: Class II Receiver Hitch 700 Amp Maintenance Free Battery 7 & 4 Pin Wiring Harness 240 Amp Alternator Auxiliary Switches
GVWR: 5 500 LBS (STD)
LED LIGHTING GROUP -inc: Daytime Running Lamps LED Accents Front LED Fog Lamps LED Premium Reflector Headlamps LED Taillamps
WHEELS: 18" X 7.5" TECH GRAY MACHINED FACE
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22G -inc: Engine: 2.0L I4 DOHC DI Turbo w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (850RE)
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (850RE) -inc: Tip Start Dana M200 Rear Axle Selec-Speed Control
DARK SADDLE/BLACK PREMIUM MCKINLEY TRIMMED SEATS -inc: Premium Wrapped I/P Bezels Leather Wrapped Park Brake Handle Leather Wrapped Shift Knob

Steele Auto Group



Steele GMC Buick Fredericton

1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5



506-453-7000









2022 Jeep Wrangler