Menu
Account
Sign In
This Deep Crystal Blue Mica colored Mazda3 Sport model features heated front seats, bucket seats, cloth interior, rain sensor wipers, aluminum tires and more giving you the sport feel. Safety features include ABS, Brake Assist, Cross Traffic Alert, Blind Spot Monitor and much more! This vehicle ensures a comfortable and safe ride to all your destinations. The engine is a 4 cylinder 2.0L. Hatchback style with low mileage!

2022 Mazda MAZDA3

12,597 KM

Details Description Features

$25,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Mazda MAZDA3

Sport GX

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Mazda MAZDA3

Sport GX

Location

Fredericton Toyota

35 Alison Blvd, Fredericton, NB E3B 4Z9

506-452-2200

  1. 11824162
  2. 11824162
  3. 11824162
  4. 11824162
  5. 11824162
  6. 11824162
  7. 11824162
  8. 11824162
  9. 11824162
  10. 11824162
  11. 11824162
  12. 11824162
  13. 11824162
  14. 11824162
  15. 11824162
  16. 11824162
  17. 11824162
  18. 11824162
  19. 11824162
  20. 11824162
  21. 11824162
  22. 11824162
  23. 11824162
  24. 11824162
  25. 11824162
  26. 11824162
  27. 11824162
Contact Seller

$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
12,597KM
VIN JM1BPAK73N1516584

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 226584
  • Mileage 12,597 KM

Vehicle Description

This Deep Crystal Blue Mica colored Mazda3 Sport model features heated front seats, bucket seats, cloth interior, rain sensor wipers, aluminum tires and more giving you the sport feel. Safety features include ABS, Brake Assist, Cross Traffic Alert, Blind Spot Monitor and much more! This vehicle ensures a comfortable and safe ride to all your destinations. The engine is a 4 cylinder 2.0L. Hatchback style with low mileage!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Fredericton Toyota

Used 2022 Toyota RAV4 LE for sale in Fredericton, NB
2022 Toyota RAV4 LE 79,766 KM $32,990 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Hyundai Tucson Premium for sale in Fredericton, NB
2016 Hyundai Tucson Premium 125,846 KM $13,990 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Toyota RAV4 LE for sale in Fredericton, NB
2023 Toyota RAV4 LE 59,264 KM $36,990 + tax & lic

Email Fredericton Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fredericton Toyota

Fredericton Toyota

35 Alison Blvd, Fredericton, NB E3B 4Z9

Call Dealer

506-452-XXXX

(click to show)

506-452-2200

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

Fredericton Toyota

506-452-2200

Contact Seller
2022 Mazda MAZDA3