$49,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$49,995
+ taxes & licensing
Steele Auto Group
506-453-7000
2022 Mercedes-Benz AMG
2022 Mercedes-Benz AMG
A 220
Location
Steele Auto Group
1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5
506-453-7000
$49,995
+ taxes & licensing
16,360KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9842909
- Stock #: PA0258
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 16,360 KM
Vehicle Description
Subcompact Cars, 7-Speed Auto-Shift Manual w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/121
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Steele Auto Group
Steele Auto Group
Steele GMC Buick Fredericton
1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5