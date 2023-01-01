Menu
2022 Mercedes-Benz AMG

16,360 KM

Details Description

$49,995

+ tax & licensing
$49,995

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

506-453-7000

2022 Mercedes-Benz AMG

2022 Mercedes-Benz AMG

A 220

2022 Mercedes-Benz AMG

A 220

Location

Steele Auto Group

1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

506-453-7000

$49,995

+ taxes & licensing

16,360KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9842909
  • Stock #: PA0258

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 16,360 KM

Vehicle Description

Subcompact Cars, 7-Speed Auto-Shift Manual w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/121

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele GMC Buick Fredericton

1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

