Big Horn 4x4 Crew Cab 64 Box, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Diesel I-6 6.7 L/408

2022 RAM 2500

75,645 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2022 RAM 2500

Big Horn

2022 RAM 2500

Big Horn

Steele Auto Group

1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

506-453-7000

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
75,645KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C6UR5DL7NG280339

  • Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 75,645 KM

Big Horn 4x4 Crew Cab 6'4" Box, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Diesel I-6 6.7 L/408

SECURITY ALARM
Rear Window Defroster
Remote Start System

Tow Hooks
Front fog lamps
Rear wheelhouse liners
Clearance Lamps

Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
220 Amp Alternator

Parksense Front/Rear Park Assist System
9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer
3.73 AXLE RATIO (STD)
Tires: LT275/70R18E OWL On/Off Road
LED BED LIGHTING
CTR STOP LAMP W/CARGO VIEW CAMERA
DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARLCOAT
HEAVY DUTY SNOW PLOW PREP GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate Shield 220 Amp Alternator
SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: Body Color Grille Surround Black Interior Accents Sport Decal Body Color Door Handles Painted Front Bumper Painted Rear Bumper
Mopar Spray in Bedliner
WHEELS: 18" X 8.0" POLISHED ALUMINUM
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (68RFE) -inc: Chrome Accent Shift Control
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2HZ BIG HORN -inc: Engine: 6.7L I6 Cummins Turbo Diesel Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic (68RFE)
I/P MOUNTED AUXILIARY SWITCHES -inc: Dash Pass Thru Wire Circuits
AUTO LEVEL REAR AIR SUSPENSION -inc: Air Suspension Decal
CLUSTER 7.0" TFT COLOR DISPLAY
ENGINE: 6.7L I6 CUMMINS TURBO DIESEL -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) Dual 730 Amp Maintenance Free Batteries Cummins Turbo Diesel Badge Heavy Duty Engine Cooling Supplemental Heater Tow Hooks Diesel Exhaust Brake Front Bumper Sight S...
LEVEL C EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Rear Window Defroster Rear View Auto Dim Mirror LED Tail Lamps Power Adjustable Pedals Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Rear Power Sliding Window Rear Dome w/On/Off Switch Lamp Front Fog Lamps Glove Box Lamp Footwe...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

