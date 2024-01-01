Menu
Midsize Cars, SE Auto, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.5 L/152

2022 Toyota Camry

87,370 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Location

Steele Auto Group

1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

506-453-7000

Used
87,370KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 4T1G11AKXNU683158

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # PA3158
  • Mileage 87,370 KM

Vehicle Description

Midsize Cars, SE Auto, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.5 L/152

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele GMC Buick Fredericton

1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

506-453-7000

