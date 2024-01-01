$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2022 Toyota Camry
SE
2022 Toyota Camry
SE
Location
Steele Auto Group
1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5
506-453-7000
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
87,370KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 4T1G11AKXNU683158
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # PA3158
- Mileage 87,370 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Midsize Cars, SE Auto, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.5 L/152
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Steele Auto Group
2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee 188,556 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2016 Ford Mustang 59,710 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2019 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk Elite 128,520 KM $21,899 + tax & lic
Email Steele Auto Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steele Auto Group
Steele GMC Buick Fredericton
1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5
Call Dealer
506-453-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Steele Auto Group
506-453-7000
2022 Toyota Camry