Compact Cars, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/121

2022 Toyota Corolla

92,283 KM

Hatchback Base

Steele Auto Group

1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

506-453-7000

Used
92,283KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTNK4MBE7N3148984

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 92,283 KM

1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

