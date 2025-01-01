Menu
Account
Sign In
<meta charset=UTF-8 /> <p class=p1>The 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross LE AWD is a versatile SUV that combines everyday comfort with advanced safety. It features AWD, heated seats, heated steering wheel, and dual-zone climate control for year-round convenience. Safety tech includes adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, blind spot monitoring, and a back-up camera. Inside, enjoy smart device integration, Bluetooth, and ample cargo space, all wrapped up with Toyota’s proven reliability. <p class=p1><span class=s1>Why choose to buy from Fredericton Toyota?</span> When you buy from us, you’re not just a customer. You’re part of the family, and we’re committed to providing exceptional service every step of the way.

2022 Toyota Corolla Cross

22,688 KM

Details Description Features

$30,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Toyota Corolla Cross

LE

Watch This Vehicle
12890489

2022 Toyota Corolla Cross

LE

Location

Fredericton Toyota

35 Alison Blvd, Fredericton, NB E3B 4Z9

506-452-2200

  1. 12890489
  2. 12890489
  3. 12890489
  4. 12890489
  5. 12890489
  6. 12890489
  7. 12890489
  8. 12890489
  9. 12890489
  10. 12890489
  11. 12890489
  12. 12890489
  13. 12890489
  14. 12890489
  15. 12890489
  16. 12890489
  17. 12890489
Contact Seller

$30,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
22,688KM
VIN 7MUBAABG6NV005526

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Celestite
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 225526
  • Mileage 22,688 KM

Vehicle Description


The 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross LE AWD is a versatile SUV that combines everyday comfort with advanced safety. It features AWD, heated seats, heated steering wheel, and dual-zone climate control for year-round convenience. Safety tech includes adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, blind spot monitoring, and a back-up camera. Inside, enjoy smart device integration, Bluetooth, and ample cargo space, all wrapped up with Toyota’s proven reliability.

Why choose to buy from Fredericton Toyota? When you buy from us, you’re not just a customer. You’re part of the family, and we’re committed to providing exceptional service every step of the way.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Fredericton Toyota

Used 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross LE for sale in Fredericton, NB
2022 Toyota Corolla Cross LE 22,688 KM $30,990 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Toyota Corolla S for sale in Fredericton, NB
2015 Toyota Corolla S 159,204 KM $12,990 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Toyota Highlander HYBRID XLE for sale in Fredericton, NB
2023 Toyota Highlander HYBRID XLE 40,798 KM $50,990 + tax & lic

Email Fredericton Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fredericton Toyota

Fredericton Toyota

35 Alison Blvd, Fredericton, NB E3B 4Z9

Call Dealer

506-452-XXXX

(click to show)

506-452-2200

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$30,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Fredericton Toyota

506-452-2200

2022 Toyota Corolla Cross