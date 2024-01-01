$48,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2022 Toyota Tacoma
Double Cab 6A
2022 Toyota Tacoma
Double Cab 6A
Location
Fredericton Toyota
35 Alison Blvd, Fredericton, NB E3B 4Z9
506-452-2200
$48,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
22,562KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3TYDZ5BN1NT014558
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Dark Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 22,562 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
TRD SPORT
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
6 Speakers
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Additional Features
Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Fredericton Toyota
2022 Toyota Camry SE 10,547 KM $30,990 + tax & lic
2014 Nissan Sentra 161,739 KM $7,990 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota RAV4 LE 73,526 KM $24,990 + tax & lic
Email Fredericton Toyota
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fredericton Toyota
35 Alison Blvd, Fredericton, NB E3B 4Z9
Call Dealer
506-452-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$48,990
+ taxes & licensing
Fredericton Toyota
506-452-2200
2022 Toyota Tacoma