$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2023 Buick Encore GX
SELECT
2023 Buick Encore GX
SELECT
Location
Steele Auto Group
1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5
506-453-7000
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
82,398KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KL4MMESL3PB026689
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # N077962A
- Mileage 82,398 KM
Vehicle Description
Small Sport Utility Vehicle 4WD, AWD 4dr Select, 9-Speed Automatic, Turbocharged 1.3/
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
ENGINE ECOTEC 1.3L TURBO (GM-estimated 155 hp [115 kW] @ 5 600 rpm / 174 lb-ft torque [236 Nm] @ 1 600 rpm FWD/AWD models) (STD)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Steele Auto Group
Steele Auto Group
Steele GMC Buick Fredericton
1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5
Call Dealer
506-453-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Steele Auto Group
506-453-7000
2023 Buick Encore GX