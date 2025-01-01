Menu
Small Sport Utility Vehicle 4WD, AWD 4dr Select, 9-Speed Automatic, Turbocharged 1.3/

2023 Buick Encore GX

82,398 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2023 Buick Encore GX

SELECT

12111302

2023 Buick Encore GX

SELECT

Location

Steele Auto Group

1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

506-453-7000

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
82,398KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KL4MMESL3PB026689

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # N077962A
  • Mileage 82,398 KM

Vehicle Description

Small Sport Utility Vehicle 4WD, AWD 4dr Select, 9-Speed Automatic, Turbocharged 1.3/

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

ENGINE ECOTEC 1.3L TURBO (GM-estimated 155 hp [115 kW] @ 5 600 rpm / 174 lb-ft torque [236 Nm] @ 1 600 rpm FWD/AWD models) (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele GMC Buick Fredericton

1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

506-453-XXXX

506-453-7000

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

506-453-7000

2023 Buick Encore GX