Small Sport Utility Vehicle 4WD, AWD 4dr Preferred, 9-Speed Automatic, Turbocharged 1.3/

2023 Buick Encore GX

12,250 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Buick Encore GX

Preferred

12716109

2023 Buick Encore GX

Preferred

Steele Auto Group

1165 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

506-450-0800

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
12,250KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KL4MMCSL9PB104882

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Brown
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 3-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Stock # N235057A
  Mileage 12,250 KM

Vehicle Description

Small Sport Utility Vehicle 4WD, AWD 4dr Preferred, 9-Speed Automatic, Turbocharged 1.3/

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

ENGINE ECOTEC 1.3L TURBO (GM-estimated 155 hp [115 kW] @ 5 600 rpm / 174 lb-ft torque [236 Nm] @ 1 600 rpm FWD/AWD models) (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Fredericton Hyundai

1165 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

506-450-0800

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Steele Auto Group

506-450-0800

2023 Buick Encore GX