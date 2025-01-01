$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2023 Buick Encore GX
Preferred
Location
Steele Auto Group
1165 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5
506-450-0800
Used
12,250KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KL4MMCSL9PB104882
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # N235057A
- Mileage 12,250 KM
Vehicle Description
Small Sport Utility Vehicle 4WD, AWD 4dr Preferred, 9-Speed Automatic, Turbocharged 1.3/
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
ENGINE ECOTEC 1.3L TURBO (GM-estimated 155 hp [115 kW] @ 5 600 rpm / 174 lb-ft torque [236 Nm] @ 1 600 rpm FWD/AWD models) (STD)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2023 Buick Encore GX