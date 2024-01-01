Menu
Small Station Wagon, FWD 4dr LT, 1-Speed, Electric

2023 Chevrolet Bolt

12007741

Steele Auto Group

1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

506-453-7000

Used
CALL
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1FY6S01P4162377

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # PA2377
  • Mileage 0

Small Station Wagon, FWD 4dr LT, 1-Speed, Electric

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele GMC Buick Fredericton

1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

Call Dealer

506-453-XXXX

(click to show)

506-453-7000

506-453-7000

