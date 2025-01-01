Menu
4WD Crew Cab 147 LTZ, 10-Speed Automatic w/Paddle Shifters, Gas V8 6.2L/376

2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

74,224 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ

12716103

2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ

Location

Steele Auto Group

1165 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

506-450-0800

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
74,224KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GCUDGEL7PZ120708

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # TL0708
  • Mileage 74,224 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD Crew Cab 147" LTZ, 10-Speed Automatic w/Paddle Shifters, Gas V8 6.2L/376

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

ENGINE 6.2L ECOTEC3 V8 (420 hp [313 kW] @ 5600 rpm 460 lb-ft of torque [624 Nm] @ 4100 rpm); featuring Dynamic Fuel Management that enables the engine to operate in 17 different patterns between 2 and 8 cylinders depending on demand to optimize po...

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Fredericton Hyundai

1165 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

506-450-0800

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

506-450-0800

2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500