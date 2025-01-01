$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LTZ
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LTZ
Location
Steele Auto Group
1165 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5
506-450-0800
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
74,224KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GCUDGEL7PZ120708
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # TL0708
- Mileage 74,224 KM
Vehicle Description
4WD Crew Cab 147" LTZ, 10-Speed Automatic w/Paddle Shifters, Gas V8 6.2L/376
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
ENGINE 6.2L ECOTEC3 V8 (420 hp [313 kW] @ 5600 rpm 460 lb-ft of torque [624 Nm] @ 4100 rpm); featuring Dynamic Fuel Management that enables the engine to operate in 17 different patterns between 2 and 8 cylinders depending on demand to optimize po...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Steele Auto Group
2022 Ford F-150 61,614 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2024 GMC Sierra 1500 PRO 20,347 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2022 Subaru ASCENT Touring 42,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email Steele Auto Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steele Auto Group
Fredericton Hyundai
1165 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5
Call Dealer
506-450-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Steele Auto Group
506-450-0800
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500