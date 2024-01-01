Menu
4WD Crew Cab 159 Denali, 10-Speed Automatic, Gas V8 6.6L/

2023 GMC Sierra 3500

25,348 KM

$81,800

+ tax & licensing
2023 GMC Sierra 3500

HD Denali

2023 GMC Sierra 3500

HD Denali

Steele Auto Group

1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

506-453-7000

25,348KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 25,348 KM

4WD Crew Cab 159" Denali, 10-Speed Automatic, Gas V8 6.6L/

ENGINE 6.6L V8 WITH DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING GASOLINE (401 hp [299 kW] @ 5200 rpm 464 lb-ft of torque [629 N-m] @ 4000 rpm) (STD)

Steele GMC Buick Fredericton

1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

506-453-7000

2023 GMC Sierra 3500