$81,800+ tax & licensing
2023 GMC Sierra 3500
HD Denali
2023 GMC Sierra 3500
HD Denali
Steele Auto Group
1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5
506-453-7000
$81,800
+ taxes & licensing
25,348KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Exterior Colour Green
Interior Colour Black
Body Style Pickup Truck
Fuel Type Gasoline
Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
Transmission Automatic
Engine 8-cylinder
Doors 4-door
Passengers 5
Mileage 25,348 KM
4WD Crew Cab 159" Denali, 10-Speed Automatic, Gas V8 6.6L/
ENGINE 6.6L V8 WITH DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING GASOLINE (401 hp [299 kW] @ 5200 rpm 464 lb-ft of torque [629 N-m] @ 4000 rpm)
Steele Auto Group
Steele GMC Buick Fredericton
1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5
506-453-XXXX(click to show)
$81,800
+ taxes & licensing
Steele Auto Group
506-453-7000
2023 GMC Sierra 3500