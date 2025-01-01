$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2023 Honda Civic
SI Sedan BASE
2023 Honda Civic
SI Sedan BASE
Location
Steele Auto Group
1165 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5
506-450-0800
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
39,141KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HGFE1E58PH080032
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # N037839B
- Mileage 39,141 KM
Vehicle Description
Midsize Cars, Manual, 6-Speed Manual w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 1.5 L/91
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Steele Auto Group
2016 Hyundai Tucson Premium 183,975 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2021 Hyundai Santa Fe HYBRID Luxury 68,207 KM $31,980 + tax & lic
2016 Acura MDX Elite Pkg 144,685 KM $23,277 + tax & lic
Email Steele Auto Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steele Auto Group
Fredericton Hyundai
1165 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5
Call Dealer
506-450-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Steele Auto Group
506-450-0800
2023 Honda Civic