2023 Hyundai Tucson
SEL
Make it Yours
2023 Hyundai Tucson
SEL
2023 Hyundai Tucson
SEL
Location
Steele Auto Group
1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5
506-453-7000
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
64,239KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8JBCAE6PU216587
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 64,239 KM
Vehicle Description
Small SUV 4WD, SEL AWD, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.5 L/152
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
BLACK STAIN & ODOR RESISTANT CLOTH SEAT TRIM
BLACK H-TEX SEAT TRIM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Steele Auto Group
Steele GMC Buick Fredericton
1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5
Call Dealer
506-453-7000
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Steele Auto Group
506-453-7000
2023 Hyundai Tucson