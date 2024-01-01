Menu
Small SUV 4WD, SEL AWD, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.5 L/152

2023 Hyundai Tucson

64,239 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Location

Steele Auto Group

1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

506-453-7000

Used
64,239KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8JBCAE6PU216587

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 64,239 KM

Vehicle Description

Small SUV 4WD, SEL AWD, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.5 L/152

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

BLACK STAIN & ODOR RESISTANT CLOTH SEAT TRIM
BLACK H-TEX SEAT TRIM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele GMC Buick Fredericton

1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

