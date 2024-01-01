$56,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2023 RAM 1500
SPORT
2023 RAM 1500
SPORT
Location
Steele Auto Group
1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5
506-453-7000
$56,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
28,873KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1C6SRFVT3PN681165
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # N436938A
- Mileage 28,873 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
8-Speed Automatic w/OD, 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/MDS & ETORQUE
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Steele Auto Group
2021 Kia Seltos 100,155 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2022 Ford Bronco Sport 20,783 KM $38,816 + tax & lic
2023 Honda Ridgeline 55,023 KM $44,990 + tax & lic
Email Steele Auto Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steele Auto Group
Steele GMC Buick Fredericton
1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5
Call Dealer
506-453-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$56,995
+ taxes & licensing
Steele Auto Group
506-453-7000
2023 RAM 1500