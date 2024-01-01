Menu
8-Speed Automatic w/OD, 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/MDS & ETORQUE

2023 RAM 1500

28,873 KM

$56,995

Location

Steele Auto Group

1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

506-453-7000

Used
28,873KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6SRFVT3PN681165

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # N436938A
  • Mileage 28,873 KM

Vehicle Description

8-Speed Automatic w/OD, 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/MDS & ETORQUE

2023 RAM 1500